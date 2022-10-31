INDIA

UP: Brick kiln watchman found murdered, tractor missing

A 60-year-old watchman was found dead at a brick kiln in Bulandshahr on Monday with his hands and feet tied.

Superintendent of Police (City) Surendra Nath Tiwari said that a tractor parked in the kiln, located in the Bibinagar area, was also missing,

The SP said that the deceased has been identified as Hemraj and the crime reportedly took place sometime on Sunday night.

It seems that the assailants fled with the tractor after killing the watchman, the SP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated.

20221031-143802

