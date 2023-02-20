Samajwadi Party legislators, on Monday, staged a demonstration at the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in the Vidhan Bhawan to register their protest against the breakdown of law and order, inflation, atrocities on weaker sections and rampant use of bulldozer against the poor.

The demonstration started an hour before the budget session began and the SP legislators were involved in a scuffle with the marshals who tried to clear the area.

Some media persons were also heckled in the scuffle.

The SP legislators carried placards with slogans against the policies of the state government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said before the session that the opposition should maintain the dignity of the House and the government was ready to answer all their queries on various issues.

20230220-105603