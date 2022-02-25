INDIA

UP businessman murder case: Accused UP police personnel lodged at Tihar Jail

By NewsWire
0
13

All the six UP Police personnel accused of murdering Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta in Gorakhpur have been lodged at Delhi’s Tihar Jail, officials said on Friday.

A senior Tihar official told IANS that the accused were brought there two days back.

On Saturday, all the six accused will be produced before a Special CBI court in Delhi and the trial will begin.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had, on January 7, filed a charge sheet against the six accused policemen – a then SHO/Inspector, then three Sub-Inspectors, a head constable and a constable in the September 2021 case in a Lucknow court.

According to the charge sheet that on September 27, Ramgarh Tal inspector J.N. Singh, Phalmandi police post in-charge sub-inspectors Akshay Mishra and Vijay Yadav and three other policemen had allegedly barged into the hotel room where Gupta was staying with his friends and allegedly thrashed them after an argument, killing Gupta.

The CBI had registered a case on November 2 on the request of Uttar Pradesh government and taken over the investigation of the case, earlier registered under section 302 of IPC at Ramgarh Tal police station in Gorakhpur on complaint from the wife of the deceased businessman on September 27.

IANS had learnt from sources that the investigation found evidence of “excessive use of power” by the policemen.

A CBI officer privy to the probe said the sequence of events was examined by forensic experts to know the pattern and nature of injuries, while call detail records of all the accused policemen were also checked to know if they had any prior connection with the victim, but no such link was found.

The CBI team also took Gupta’s friends Pradeep Chauhan and Hardeep Chauhan to the hotel and recreated the crime scene to match their statements to know what exactly took place inside the room on the day.

