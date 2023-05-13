INDIA

UP bypoll: Apna Dal (S) wins Suar, leads in Chhanbey

Apna Dal (S) has won the Suar assembly seat with a slim margin, finally demolishing the political empire of SP leader Mohd Azam Khan in Rampur district.

Apna Dal candidate Shafeeq Ahmad Ansari won the seat, defeating SP candidate Anuradha Chauhan.

The Suar assembly seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of Abdullah Azam from the state assembly after his conviction in a criminal case.

In Chhanbey, where bypolls were held after the demise of Apna Dal (S) MLA Rahul Kol, the Apna Dal (S) candidate Rinki Kol was leading over SP’s Kirti Kol.

The Apna Dal (S) had fielded its candidate in both the seats where the bypolls were held and the party is on its way to win both.

