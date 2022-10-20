INDIA

UP: CBI court frames murder charges against ex-MP Ateeq Ahmad

NewsWire
0
0

A special CBI anti-corruption court here on Thursday framed murder and criminal conspiracy charges against former Samajwadi Party MP from Prayagraj, Ateeq Ahmed, in the Raju Pal murder case.

Ahmed, who is facing 97 cases in Uttar Pradesh as well as elsewhere, is currently lodged in Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad.

Ahmed was brought to Lucknow on Wednesday amid tight security. He was presented before the special CBI court on Thursday for the hearing in connection with the Raju Pal murder case.

Raju Pal, a former BSP MLA, was gunned down in Prayagraj in 2005.

20221020-171601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chariot washed ashore in Andhra belongs to Myanmar

    Notice to Himachal chief secy on illegal axing of trees

    Expert-led skin solutions for the monsoon

    Modi writes to vaccinators after India crosses 200 crore dose mark