UP child rights’ body serves notice to Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow, June 25 (IANS) The UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPSCPCR) has sent a notice to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi regarding her Facebook post in which she had criticised the Kanpur shelter home incident in which 57 girls had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Commission has asked Priyanka Gandhi to issue a contradiction to her post within three days or face action under the Child Protection Act (Section 13).

The notice sent by the Chairman of the Commission, Vishesh Gupta, said that the UPSCPCR had taken suo-moto cognizance of her post in which she had compared the Kanpur shelter home to the Muzaffarpur (Bihar) shelter home incident.

Gupta said that while 57 girls had tested positive for coronavirus and were being treated as per the protocols, the report that one of the girls had tested positive for HIV was also baseless and wrong.

Gupta further said that comparing the Kanpur incident with Deoria in UP and Muzaffarpur in Bihar was completely baseless and unjustified.

“Two girls were already pregnant when they were brought to the shelter home a few months ago and it was wrong to insinuate any sexual exploitation in the shelter home,” the letter added.

The letter further said that Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks on social media had caused considerable anguish to the concerned inmates.

Earlier this week, the District Magistrate of Agra, Prabhu Narain Singh, had asked Priyanka Gandhi to apologise for her post in which she had stated that 28 deaths had taken place in Agra within 48 hours.

–IANS

amita/arm