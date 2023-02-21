School-going students are being trained in Uttar Pradesh to evolve as future leaders of a democratic society by inculcating within them the respect for law, civic sense, empathy for vulnerable sections of society and resistance to social evils.

The Student Police Cadet (SPC) Programme was started in 2018 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and was made mandatory across the country but was delayed due to the pandemic.

It is a two-year long capacity building programme for students of Class 8 and 9.

DG training, Sanjay M Tarade, who is the nodal head of the project in UP, said a committee under principal secretary home has been appointed for the programme.

“In UP, all 75 districts have been engaged in the programme. We have taken up 2512 schools and 1.29 lakh students, who are being trained by master trainers,” Tarade said.

“It is a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, being taught by the teachers of social sciences and physical education while for traffic control and laws, police officers also take classes,” he said.

DGP D.S. Chauhan said, “It is a vital step made by the MHA to create a robust interface between police and school-going students through involvement of volunteer police officers and teachers in schools for peace and public safety. A monthly review will be done of the progress of the programme.”

