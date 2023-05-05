INDIA

UP civic polls are like Indo-Pak war: BJP leader

NewsWire
0
0

BJP leader Amit Rana, also known as Dushyant Tomar, has said that the ongoing UP civic polls were like “India-Pakistan war”.

Rana, who is the chairman of Badaut municipal council said while campaigning, “You have to decide whether the bell of temples will ring at Shiv Chowk or ‘azan’ will echo from the masjid. It is up to you whether to allow a chicken cart in front of your shop or rather do a good deed.”

Rana further said, “If our candidate wins in this election, for the next five years, we will make sure that the people here remain safe in their houses and can go out for work too.”

“We will act as their guard and protect them,” he announced.

The BJP leader was campaigning for party’s candidate Sudhir Mann who is pitted against Babita Tomar, wife of RLD leader Ashwani Tomar.

Meanwhile, the polling of votes for the Badaut municipal corporation seat will take place on May 11 and counting of voters on May 13.

20230505-103801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi-based firm to supple free sanitary pads to Bihar girl for...

    IPL 2022: Rishabh blames poor batting in middle overs for Delhi’s...

    Badminton: Olympics champions Yufei, Axelsen lead star-studded field at India Open...

    Need to fine-tune MTP rules to recognise unmarried woman’s right to...