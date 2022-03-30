INDIA

UP class 12 English paper cancelled after leak

The intermediate English paper scheduled to be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. has been cancelled after it was leaked.

The paper has been cancelled in 24 districts while the examination will be held on schedule in remaining districts, according to the official spokesman.

The districts where the exam has been cancelled include Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah and Shamli.

According to reports, the paper was first leaked in Ballia and some students received the paper on their WhatsApp groups.

