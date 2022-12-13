INDIA

UP: Class 2 boy dies after fight with classmates, probe ordered

A probe has been ordered into the death of a Class 2 student of a primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district who died following a fight with fellow students.

The boy Shivam died on Tuesday after his classmates jumped on his chest during a fight. Shivam, 7, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to internal injuries.

The school administration is being questioned, the police said.

The incident took place in Kishanpur village on Monday when a fight broke out between Shivam and some other students, who jumped on his chest.

Station House Officer of Shikohabad police station Harvindra Mishra said that the body has been sent for a forensic test.

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan, said Basic Education Officer Ashish Kumar Pandey and SDM Shikohabad Shiv Dhyan Pandey have visited the spot to probe the matter.

Further action will be taken after the forensic report is received and questioning of school principal, teachers and students is completed, he said.

