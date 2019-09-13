UP Class 3 student stabs senior after trivial dispute

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 18 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a student of Class 4 in a local school was stabbed by his junior who is a Class 3 student, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday while the boys were returning home from school.

Jalalabad police outpost in-charge Pawan Saini said the boys had an altercation over trivial issues after which the Class 3 boy stabbed him.

The victim, Amir, 9, was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

The eight-year-old student who stabbed Amir is absconding and a search is underway to apprehend him.

–IANS

amita/bc