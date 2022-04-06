INDIA

UP cleric held for issuing death threat to doctor

A cleric has been arrested for allegedly issuing a death fatwa against a doctor who had recently showered flower petals on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members in Moradabad’s Mahmudpur village.

Hafiz Imran Warsi, who was arrested on Tuesday night, had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone who killed Nizam Bharti or drove him out of the village, the complainant alleged in his FIR against him.

According to police, Nizam claimed that the fatwa also banned his entry into mosques.

Warsi, however, refuted the allegations and said he has not issued any fatwa.

“I am not a mufti and I cannot issue a fatwa. This doctor has lodged a false case against me as I am opposed to his illegal activities,” he told the media while in custody.

Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Babloo Kumar said that the police have initiated a probe on the basis of a complaint filed by Bharti.

