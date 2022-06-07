As the row over the controversial statements made by two former BJP spokespersons escalates, more clerics in Uttar Pradesh are demanding stringent action.

In a statement, Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind (MuH) general secretary and well-known Shia cleric, Maulana Kalbe Jawad, said: “For the last few years, poison is being spread in the country against Prophet Muhammad and Islam, spoiling the country’s environment. This is a dangerous trend that will become detrimental to the country’s brotherhood. To suspend such elements from the party is not enough but legal proceedings should be initiated. Such people are disturbing the country’s harmony for which the government and Supreme Court should think about.”

While the BJP has suspended Nupur Sharma, the party’s Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal has been expelled for their controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has termed the BJP’s action against Sharma and Jindal as “inadequate”.

AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani has sought strict action and legal proceedings against them and also the formation of a law that “condemns and criminalises insults done to religious figures of any religion”.

Maulana Rahmani expressed his disappointment at the alleged biased approach of administration towards protesters of one community in the Kanpur clashes that broke out between two communities last week.

“All protests against the controversial comments are legitimate and warranted and I extend my support and approval to them. The action against protesters of one community related to the Kanpur clashes is disappointing.”

