UP CM asks MPs, MLAs to connect with youth living abroad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked public representatives (MPs and MLAs) to connect with youths all over the world and various organisations of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) so that they could provide benefits of their capabilities to the state.

Adityanath referred to the Global Investors Summit-2023 being organised in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. He said conferences of investors were being organised at the district level ahead of GIS-2023 for this purpose.

He asked MPs and MLAs to publicise the state government’s new industrial policy. He said Uttar Pradesh was achieving new heights following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘mantra’ of trade, technology and tourism.

The chief minister pointed out that Varanasi was becoming a centre of nature, culture and adventure due to efforts of the Prime Minister.

He asked elected representative to take advantage of the investors summit to broaden the horizon and connect with youth from UP living abroad.

20230122-134205

