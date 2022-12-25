Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on Sunday at the Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.

He also inaugurated a photo exhibition based on the life and ideologies of Vajpayee.

Historical documents based on the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, inscriptions and images depicting Pokhran were showcased in the exhibition organised by the UP State Culture Department.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Vajpayee was one of the most influential leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, his persona, poetry and politics were not limited to just India but were known across the world.

He served three terms as the prime minister, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full-term from 1999 to 2004.

