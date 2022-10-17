Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a set of guidelines ahead of the Diwali and Chhath festivals, a government spokesman said.

At a late-night meeting with top officials on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that all firecracker shops and their warehouses should be set up away from populated areas and there should be adequate arrangements for fire tenders everywhere.

Firecracker shops should operate in open places and licences/NOCs must be issued in time. From the point of view of the environment and health of all of us, the purchase and sale of highly sensitive firecrackers should not be encouraged.

According to the government spokesman, Adityanath added that in the coming days, festivals like Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai-Dooj, Devotthan Ekadashi, Ayodhya Deepotsav, Varanasi Dev Deepawali and Chhath Mahaparv will be celebrated.

Apart from this, fairs like Dadri fair of Ballia, Panchkosi in Ayodhya, 84 Kosi Parikrama, Kartik Purnima Snan in Prayagraj, Garhmukteshwar Fair of Hapur are also to be held in this period.

“The time is sensitive from the point of view of law and order and the police must remain vigilant,” the Chief Minister said.

He directed officials to maintain a continuous dialogue and seek cooperation from all members of various communities so that the festivals can be held in peace and harmony.

He further directed officials to deal firmly with mischievous and rowdy elements following the policy of zero tolerance and act firmly with anti-social elements trying to spoil social harmony and peace.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the lumpy virus scare, it would be a good idea to postpone the traditional cattle fair that is held during the Dadri Mela in Ballia.

He asked officials to give timely information to the livestock owners in this regard. Along with postponing the cattle fair, people should also be made aware about the prevention of lumpy virus.

Officials have been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festivals.

“Due to the untimely heavy rains in the past, a population of about 15 lakh has been affected in 15 districts. I myself have visited such areas, interacted with the affected people. There should be no delay in relief work in the flood-affected areas. Relief operations should be intensified by posting nodal officers for every village. All necessary help should be provided to the affected families immediately. Distribute ready meals and dry rations. Where there is waterlogging, the animals should be shifted to a safer place elsewhere. There should be adequate arrangements for animal fodder at these sites. There should be no shortage of anti-snake venom,” he directed.

The Chief Minister also said that comprehensive sanitation, sanitisation and fogging work should be done on a mission mode in rural and urban areas.

If additional manpower is required, arrangements should be completed in time. The cleanliness work should be reviewed regularly, he added.

He sought a report on the availability of doctors and medicines available by conducting a survey of every community health centre/primary health centre in the state. Posting of a doctor should be done immediately wherever required.

Health ATMs and teleconsultation in rural areas need to be encouraged further, Adityanath said.

