When the Yogi Adityanath government completes 100 days in power on July 5, the Chief Minister will tell the people about the goals achieved and the work done by his ministers.

Yogi Adityanath had set priorities, objectives, and targets for various departments soon after taking oath on March 25 to ensure better governance and service delivery.

Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, Yogi had ordered ministers and officials of various departments to pinpoint work that needs to be done on priority and fix goals for each in time frames of 100 days, six months, one year, two years and five years.

He had asked them to make presentations before him.

The Chief Minister has also directed ministers and MLAs to interact with people of their constituencies to share the achievements and reiterate the government’s commitment to make UP the best state in the country.

Besides stressing on meeting the targets set for the past 100 days, the chief minister is now ready to set goals for the next six months.

The list of achievements is likely to include holding of the third ground-breaking ceremony in which over 1,400 companies pledged investment of more than Rs 85,000 crore.

The Bundelkhand Expressway, which is nearing completion, environment clearance for the Ganga Expressway, MoU with IIT Kanpur for research in defence corridor will also be highlighted.

Almost 100 per cent of the eligible population in UP would have taken both doses of Covid vaccine by July 4 and the feat will be a feather in the government’s cap.

The rising popularity of the ‘One District One Product’ scheme and its increasing reach through embassies in Japan, Egypt will also be showcased.

The victory in Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha byelections and presentation of a historic budget would also be listed as achievements.

