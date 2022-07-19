Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hauled up the district and police administration over the protests organised outside Lulu mall in state capital Lucknow.

He has directed the Lucknow administration to check anti-social elements from disturbing communal harmony and lawlessness.

“It should take the matter seriously and such lapses will not be tolerated. Miscreants trying to create disturbance in the mall should be dealt with strictly,” he said.

Addressing administrative and police officers through video-conferencing on Monday evening, the Chief Minister said that Lulu mall, a business establishment, had been turned into a political hotbed.

“Unnecessary statements were being made by certain people and demonstrations being organised to obstruct the movement of people visiting the mall. No one should be permitted to obstruct traffic on the road by organising prayers or other events,” he directed.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate said that the alleged video of four persons being portrayed as those who allegedly offered namaz in Lulu mall on July 12 was fake.

This video, which went viral on July 15, was actually of the people which police arrested on July 15 for an attempt to recite Hanuman Chalisa and offer namaz inside the mall, said police officials.

The Chief Minister further asked police officers to review the situation in their respective districts and keep an eye on anti-social elements.

Talking about the Amroha incident where two Kanwariyas were killed in a road accident, Adityanath said, “If the Kanwariyas had gone on the wrong side, then where was the patrol party? It clearly shows that the police team was not present at the spot.”

He added that during the month of ‘Sawan’ along with Kanwar Yatras, various programmes will be organised across the state. At some places, ‘Jalabhisek’ will be organised, as will be Yatras, melas and other events and the focus should be on security and alertness.

“There are inputs that anti-social elements might attack the Kanwariyas at evening while they are resting. There should be proper security at the spot where they rest as well as along the route they travel on. There should be traffic diversion on the route,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that a work plan must be prepared for the management of the crowd at major temples in coordination with the temple management.

Buses run by the UPSTRC which are in good condition should be permitted to ply on the road. Officers should ensure that ramshackle buses are removed from service, Adityanath said.

Focus should be on cleanliness and drinking water during festivals and at melas, he added.

