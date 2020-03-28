UP CM reads Noida officials the riot act on corona fight

Gautam Budhh Nagar, March 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday gave a dressing down to senior district officials on the efforts made to tackle the coronavirus spread amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

During a meeting on the Gautam Buddh University campus here, a visibly angry Chief Minister said that the spike in suspected and confirmed coronavirus cases in the district was due to official apathy and negligence and their tendency to play politics against each other.

During an inspection of different places in Gautam Budhh Nagar, he said that the current situation was a result of lax imposition of the lockdown in the district.

In the meeting, he said that timely action by district officials against Ceasefire company and others responsible could have prevented at least 20 coronavirus cases in the district.

He questioned officials why the control room to tackle the pandemic had not been set up despite the fact that he had sounded an alert and given necessary directions two months ago. He said that if the control room was indeed set up, why was there an increase in suspected and confirmed corona cases.

The meeting was held ame in the wake of increase in the number of suspected and confirmed coronavirus positive cases in the district that adjoins Delhi.

When some officials tried to explain the situation, Yogi Adityanath angrily cut them short and alleged that officials did no work and instead were busy throwing allegations at each other.

At least 34 corona cases have been reported from the district so far.

The Chief Minister warned of strict action and cautioned officials posted in other districts of Uttar Pradesh against dereliction in duty while fighting against the spread of coronavirus.

A sum of Rs 51 lakh collected by staff of Noida Authority was handed over to the Chief Minister for the fight against coronavirus.

(Sanjiv Chauhan can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

hindi/tsb