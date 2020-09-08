UP CM suspends Prayagraj SSP

Lucknow, Sep 8 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday suspended Prayagraj SSP Abhishek Dixit following complaints of corruption and failure of law and order in the district.

The officer has been attached to the DGP (Headquarters) in Lucknow.

Dixit was made Prayagraj SSP on June 16, replacing Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj.

A Home Department spokesman said that the decision was taken after multiple allegations against the officer about corrupt practices in police transfers and postings. Dixit was also accused of not implementing social distancing norms in the district.

Dixit was also allegedly not following instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters.

–IANS

amita/tsb