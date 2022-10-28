Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s schedule for his Greater Noida visit on October 31 has been released. According to this, the CM will reach Greater Noida on October 31 and will welcome President Droupadi Murmu on November 1 at an event to be held at the Expo Centre.

According to the schedule, Adityanath will reach Knowledge Park in Greater Noida around 4.30 p.m. to inaugurate the country’s largest and the state’s first data centre park, following which he will stop for the night in Greater Noida.

President Murmu will reach Expo Mart on November 1 for the Seventh India Water Week, where Yogi Adityanath will welcome her.

After this, the CM will inaugurate the water treatment plant in Knowledge Park 4 of Greater Noida.

He will also address the gathering at Sharda University while launching a Gangajal project and a LED light project. He will leave for Lucknow at 5 p.m.

