UP college students re-admitted on Governor’s intervention

Banda, Nov 2 (IANS) Two girl students of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru PG College here, who were banned from attending classes, have been re-allowed following intervention of Utter Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

According to UP Women’s Commission member Prabha Gupta on Friday, the college administration cancelled admission of Arju Gupta and Jeetu Gupta, the BA first year students, in October after they had attended their classes for two months.

The duo enquired from the college administration about the reason. The students were told that they didn’t respond to the verification call from the institution. In protest, the students decided to stage hunger strike, Gupta said.

They also sought the Governor’s intervention in the matter. They were re-admitted after the Governor intervened, Gupta added.

–IANS

