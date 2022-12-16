INDIA

UP Cong asks ‘yatris’ to wear white khadi in Rahul’s BJY

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has asked all ‘yatris’, who will join Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters Uttar Pradesh, to wear only white khadi during the journey.

UPCC chief Brijlal Khabri has asked all district/city units to select 100 ‘rajya yatris’ (state yatris) each who will take part in the campaign, which is expected to enter the state in January first week.

“The (Bharat Jodo) yatra will enter the state in the first week of January. For this, ‘rajya yatris’ will have to be nominated from across the state, and they will be a part of the yatra till it remains in Uttar Pradesh. All rajya yatris will mandatorily wear white khadi. Arrangements will be made for their stay and food also. They will be given certificates, too,” he said.

UPCC, with nearly 130 district/city units and 150 office-bearers, has proposed to select more than 10,000 ‘rajya yatris’.

About 150 ‘Bharat yatris’, including a contingent of leaders from the state, are accompanying Bharat Jodo Yatra that commenced from Kanyakumari on September 7.

A large contingent of ‘atithi yatris’ (guest yatris) is also expected to join the campaign, apart from the Bharat yatris and state yatris.

A pro forma requiring age, caste and mobile number, along with name and address of the ‘rajya yatris’, has been issued to all the office-bearers and district/city units.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to enter the state in the first week of January.

The yatra’s route has reportedly been tweaked to ensure that it enters UP from Ghaziabad in the first week of January and covers some more districts of west UP before leaving the state for its onward journey.

20221216-140202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    When PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi came face-to-face in Parliament

    Odisha cabinet rejig: 21 Ministers take oath, 7 new faces inducted

    If you have Covid, I bet one to ten you will...

    Manjhi slams BJP for making Bihar madrasa blast ‘communal’