The Uttar Pradesh Congress has launched a 100-day campaign to train its office bearers under the ‘Prashikshan Se Parakram’ programme from Tuesday.

The party will organise 700 training camps in which about two lakh office bearers from the grassroots level will be given training.

The organisation building programme of the party is in its final stages. Block committees of the party have been constituted at all 823 blocks in the state and also 8134 Nyay Panchayats. The process of selecting gram sabha heads in on.

The ‘Prashikshan Se Parakram’ programme which began on Tuesday at the district level will ensure the participation of district and city committee members and various frontal organizations.

“After the district training camps, the programme will be held in every Assembly segment and only authorised persons will attend the camps,” said a party functionary.

The topics that will be discussed include booth management, better utilization of social media, focus on Congress ideology and exposing the true face of the BJP-RSS.

Another topic that will be discussed will be the role of parties like the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in derailing the development of Uttar Pradesh.

