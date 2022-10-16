The Congress in Uttar Pradesh is preparing to focus firmly on retrieving the Dalit vote bank that it lost to the Bahujan Samaj Party in the nineties.

With a Dalit as a UPCC chief, the party is confident of bringing the community back into its fold.

The newly appointed UP Congress president Brij Lal Khabri minces no words in boasting about the caste he belongs to.

Khabri said not all Jatavs are with Mayawati and not all non-Jatavs are with the BJP.

“They are silent till the time they have no choice. Once the Congress becomes an option, there will be no looking back,” he said in an informal interaction.

Khabri, who has worked with BSP founder Kanshi Ram in the eighties and later with the BSP chief Mayawati, said, “Mera lakshya hai jaati ko jamaat banane ka. I am a Jatav and proud to be so.”

Asked about his strategy, Khabri said, “I will begin visiting districts immediately after Diwali and ensure that disgruntled Jatavs and non-Jatavs join the Congress which has made a Dalit president after the BSP. Whatever be their number, the party will aim to bring all of them in the Congress fold. There is a natural inclination of people towards the leaders of their caste.”

He further explained, “Once Dalits begin to join the Congress, other castes which are ready to break the cycle, will also come with us.”

“Those who were at the helm of affairs were not from dominating castes as is the case now. People would like to join hands with a party whose president is from their caste,” Khabri said.

The UPCC chief also feels that Muslims are ready to leave the Samajwadi Party.

“Muslims are disillusioned with the SP and are looking for options in the Lok Sabha elections and the Congress is the best option,” he reasoned.

Khabri also downplays the factionalism within the state Congress.

“There will be no hurdle from within the party as everyone would have to follow the protocol that comes with the UPCC president,” he said.

Khabri said that instead of wasting energy on disgruntled leaders within the Congress, he would rather focus on disillusioned voters of other parties.

To another question on possible ego clashes with the zonal chiefs, he said, “There is no question of ego clash as all are bound by protocol that comes with the party president. Besides, my effort will be to take everyone into confidence while planning a strategy. I have gained enough organisational experience to take everyone along.”

He further said that the focus would be on vote banks and everyone would be given a target to increase voters and ensure that more people join the Congress.

Khabri said, adding that anyone who failed in doing so would have to introspect.

