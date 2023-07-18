INDIA

UP Congress leader booked for fraud, forgery

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader, Abdul Maroof Khan, his wife and others have been booked in a case of extortion, forgery and tampering with government documents and giving threats.

The case was registered on Monday.

Maroof had contested the 2017 assembly polls from Lucknow Central constituency as the Congress candidate and lost.

The complainant, Muhammad Gulfam Siraj of Old Vegetable market, said he was the owner of a piece of land in which Maroof was the tenant of a shop measuring 250 square metres.

Siraj said Maroof and others spread rumour that the building which housed Maroof’s shop was the enemy property.

“Maroof conspired and prepared a fake paper trail to register the property in the name of his wife Fauzia Khan at a time when he had lodged a complaint against me claiming that it was an enemy property,” Siraj alleged.

Siraj said that Maroof and his henchmen also demanded money to vacate his land.

Chowk SHO KK Tiwari said that an FIR under the charges of IPC’s sections 384 (extortion), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), 420 (dishonesty) and others has been registered against Abdul Maroof Khan and others and the matter will be investigated.

