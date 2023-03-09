INDIA

UP Congress to get new committee soon

The Uttar Pradesh Congress is likely to get a new state executive committee with about 150 office-bearers soon.

According to party sources, women, youth and people from the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward and minority communities would comprise 50 per cent of the new state executive committee members in accordance with the party’s landmark decision at the recent Raipur plenary session.

A party functionary said, “We are likely to get a new state executive committee after Holi, and it is expected to have 150 office-bearers with 50 per cent of the reservation to be given to SCs, STs, Backward Classes, women, minorities, etc. Fifty per cent of the office-bearers will also be in the under-50 age group.”

After the Congress’ poor show in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the party decided to make large-scale organisational changes.

Brijlal Khabri was appointed the new Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president in October but nearly six months later, he has not got a team for himself.

Appointments to the districts’ party president and other posts are likely to be made after the new committee is set in place in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said that the inordinate delay in announcing a new committee was mainly because of infighting and factionalism in the party which shows no signs of receding.

