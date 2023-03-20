The Uttar Pradesh Congress proposes to hold a convention of the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in Lucknow in April.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) Organisation Secretary, Anil Yadav, said, “We are going to hold a large convention of the Most Backward Classes in Lucknow in the last week of April to work out their problems and the issues that the leaders of these parties want to raise in the state. We will hold an internal meeting with prominent leaders of these castes in the first week of next month before holding the convention.”

The Congress has been working among the MBCS and meetings with atleast 12 caste groups have been held in the past one month.

“A major chunk of Most Backward Classes identifies them with the BJP and has not associated with the Samajwadi Party. These caste groups have been with the Congress for decades earlier. We want to bring them to the Congress fold,” said a party leader.

The Congress is apparently banking on MBCs to make its presence felt during the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024 in Uttar Pradesh.

