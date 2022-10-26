INDIA

UP cop arrested for killing father

A UP Police constable allegedly killed his father in Shabka village because the latter did not allow him to marry his girlfriend.

Station officer of Chhaprauli police station, inspector Nitin Pandey, said, “Accused Gaurav Kumar, 25, posted in Unnao, has been arrested after he confessed to the crime during investigation. A case has been registered against him under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide) following a complaint by his mother.”

The matter came to light when the constable’s mother, Vimla Devi, filed a missing person complaint on October 17 after her husband, Sudesh Pal, 52, did not return home.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused policeman had been absent from his duty for the past several months and had a tiff with his father over marrying his girlfriend.

“Gaurav Kumar stuck his father on his head with an iron rod after a heated argument and he died on the spot. Then he packed the body in a sack and dumped it in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of the village. The victim’s body was found later,” the police official said.

