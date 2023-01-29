INDIA

UP cop booked for thrashing Class 11 student

A sub-inspector has been booked for allegedly thrashing a Class 11 student of a prestigious school in the Chinhat area.

A video of the incident went viral on social media prompting a probe.

The incident took place on January 26 when the victim along with his friend had gone to meet a friend at Goel Heights Apartment.

It is alleged that Sub-Inspector Vijay Mishra stopped the students and quizzed them about their motive behind their visit to the apartment.

Unsatisfied with their explanation, the police official thrashed the victim without any provocation. His act was captured in a video by the victim’s friend.

SHO, BBD police station, Atul Kumar Singh, said Vijay Mishra was in the fire department and currently looking after the High Court building and was a resident of the same apartment.

“The victim along with his friends had gone to Goel Apartment to meet a friend and when the guard asked them for an identity card, they misbehaved with him, seeing which Vijay first scolded the duo. Irked over this, victims hurled expletives at Vijay, following which Vijay lost his cool and thrashed the kids,” the SHO said.

“An FIR against Vijay Mishra has been registered and a probe is on,” he said.

