INDIA

UP cop brothers gang-rape woman, case filed

NewsWire
0
0

A UP Police constable, currently posted in Pilibhit, and his elder brother, posted as cop in Shamli district, have been booked for allegedly gangraping a 26-year-old woman after keeping her in confinement for days.

The woman, a resident of Shamli, came in contact with the 30-year-old cop, Imran Mirza, via Facebook in March 2021.

She alleged that the constable said he “wanted to marry her” but took her to different places and raped her in hotels.

Imran, who is also a resident of Shamli, recently kept her in a rented flat in his hometown for a couple of months where his brother, Furqan, joined him in abusing the woman.

In her complaint, the woman also alleged that she became pregnant twice and was forced to abort by Imran both times.

“I remained quiet for two years. When I confronted him recently, I was brutally beaten up. That is when I decided to take legal action. Now, I am getting death threats from Imran and his brother to withdraw the case,” the woman said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (Pilibhit) Atul Sharma told reporters, “Preliminary probe revealed that the woman belongs to a different community. The key accused, Imran, had taken a long leave and was expected to rejoin duty on May 3. Action will soon be taken in the matter.”

20230503-085003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor Naga Shourya’s father arrested in gambling case

    Coimbatore car blast case: NIA likely to make more arrests

    TN to conduct field study on marginalised communities

    Assam NRC Coordinator accuses predecessor of corruption, money laundering