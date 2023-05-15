A police sub-inspector was shot at by a miscreant in Hamirpur district on Sunday night.

He was searching for a man who had been caught on camera, brandishing a gun and bullying villagers.

The injured S-I, identified as Surendra Prasad Yadav, is out of danger, said the police.

Kurara SHO Pawan Patel said the police had been receiving multiple complaints against a man, named Shambhu who was bullying the villagers by brandishing a pistol in Patara.

“A video of the same had also gone viral on social media, following which, the sub-inspector and Patara outpost in-charge Surendra Prasad Yadav, along with a team, raided the village to arrest the accused,” said Patel.

However, as soon as Yadav entered the village, the miscreant, hiding in the thickets, opened fire at him and then escaped.

The police team chased him but in vain. They later informed the control room, and a team took the injured policeman to the district hospital for treatment.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Deeksha Sharma said that several teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

20230515-085802