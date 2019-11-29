UP cop scolds hotel manager over women employees’ safety

Hardoi, Dec 4 (IANS) Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi was on a night patrol in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district when he saw a woman walking alone on the road.

The police official stopped the woman and learnt that she worked in a hotel and was returning home after night duty.

The police officer took the girl in his jeep and went back to the hotel where he pulled up the manager for being so indifferent to women safety.

He asked the manager who would be responsible if something untoward happened to the women. He said it was the duty of the hotel to ensure the safety of its women employees.

A video of the incident has also surfaced online, wherein the policeman could be seen scolding the hotel’s manager for not providing drop facility to the woman at night.

The officer convened a meeting of all establishments where women work in night duties the following day but before he could do so, he received his transfer orders.

Priyadarshi has been transferred to Ambedkar Nagar in the same capacity.

–IANS

amita/vd