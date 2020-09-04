UP cop shoots and injures SI, then shoots self

Badaun (UP), Sep 4 (IANS) An Uttar Pradesh Constable on Friday shot and injured his senior officer, a Sub-Inspector, and then shot himself. Both the injured men were referred to a Bareilly hospital for treatment.

Senior police officials reached Ujhani police station where the incident occurred.

According to reports, Constable Lalit was upset over denial of leave to visit his hometown. He had applied for 10-day leave but the officiating Station Officer, SI Ram Avatar, refused to sanction leave on the ground that SO Omkar Singh would do so when he rejoined duty. Omkar Singh is undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Ram Avatar said that he could grant Lalit only four-day leave. This led to an argument between the two, following which the Constable allegedly opened fire at the officiating SO. The accused then shot himself with his official weapon.

A police spokesman said that an inquiry would be held into the circumstances that led to the incident. “Our priority is to ensure treatment of the two police personnel,” the police spokesman said.

–IANS

amita/tsb