INDIA

UP cop shot at while patrolling, hospitalised

NewsWire
0
0

A police constable has been admitted to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow after he was shot at by a group of criminals during night patrolling in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri, Ganesh Prasad Saha said the incident took place when constable Anil Singh Chauhan, 48, was on night patrolling along with another constable near Liddhiai turn under Maigalganj police station limits.

He said Chauhan nabbed one of three assailants after spotting them trying to break into a shop while the other constable tried to chase down the remaining two criminals.

The SP said one of criminals opened fire on Chauhan after spotting his accomplice being nabbed by him in which the constable suffered a bullet injury to his left shoulder.

Saha said the trio fled the spot when the other constable came to rescue a profusely bleeding Chauhan. As per the SP, the constable was immediately rushed to local community health centre from where he was referred to KGMU in Lucknow.

As per doctors, the bullet did not damage any vital organs of the constable but he had lost much blood, the SP added.

Saha further said the constable was undergoing treatment and police officials were in touch with the doctors treating him.

He said the Lakhimpur Police, however, had launched a search operation in nearby areas of the site of the crime.

The SP said although the assailants had not been identified but the police had got some clue regarding them and they will be arrested soon.

He said an FIR of attempt to murder under Indian Penal Code section 307 had been registered against the three unidentified criminals at Maigalganj police station.

20230426-084002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Waxing secrets for brides-to-be

    IPL 2023: Batting a concern for Mumbai Indians ahead of first...

    RBI fines Ola Financial Services over Rs 1.67 crore

    On eve of Bengal biz summit, contradictory stats on investment baffle...