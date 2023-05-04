INDIA

UP: Cop stalks girl,suspended after video goes viral

NewsWire
0
0

A head constable of the Uttar Pradesh police has been suspended after a video of him following and allegedly harassing a schoolgirl went viral on social media.

The undated video that was highly circulated on Twitter, showed a man wearing a khaki uniform, riding a two-wheeler, following a schoolgirl on a bicycle.

Another woman and the person making a video followed him.

The woman confronted the policeman and asked his vehicle number, to which he replied that it is an electric vehicle and does not have one. The woman who made the video was heard accusing him that he stalks girls in the area everyday.

The policeman, a head constable, was caught on camera stalking a schoolgirl and browbeating her to engage in a dialogue.

Sadaqat Ali, who is now attached with police control room, was posted at PGI locality.

DCP East Lucknow, Hirdesh Kumar said, “A case was registered under appropriate sections of the IPC dealing with harassment by a government employee and also provisions of the POCSO Act were imposed on the accused.”

20230504-082601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana minister opens fire in air to launch freedom rally

    PM Modi inaugurates world’s first Nano Urea Liquid plant in Gandhinagar

    India emerging as world’s preferred startup destination: Jitendra Singh

    India sees 2021’s first bird flu death as boy succumbs in...