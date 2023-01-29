INDIA

UP cop suspended after his pistol goes missing

Police sub-inspector Irshad Ahmad has been suspended and an FIR has also been lodged against him under IPC 409 (criminal breach of trust) after his service pistol went missing along with cartridges.

The incident took place on January 23, but came to light on Saturday.

Inspector of UP 112, Barabanki, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav lodged a case in this connection.

In his complaint, Yadav said the accused S-I, Irshad Ahmad is posted at the Masauli police station in a PRV deployed there.

On January 23, the UP 112 got a message that he had fallen unconscious at Safedabad Kewadi turning in Barabanki and a PRV reached there.

“Irshad told the team that he felt dizzy all of a sudden and fell unconscious. He said that the bag in which he had put the service pistol and cash was missing,” the complainant said.

On January 24, Irshad told the interrogators that he left his house for workplace at around 6.45 p.m. on January 21 and had tied the bag containing the pistol and cartridge to the back of the bike. He found it missing at around 7.45 p.m. when he was near Kalika Haveli at Lucknow Ayodhya road.

“Irshad was also guilty of violating the norms on carrying of service pistol which is handed over to the in-charge of the shift duty after one’s duty was over,” he added.

