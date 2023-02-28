INDIA

UP cop wears BJP colours over uniform, probe ordered

NewsWire
0
0

This police official in UP wears the ruling party on his uniform – quite literally.

A photograph of Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, the station house officer (SHO) of Puranpur, is going viral on the social media in which he can be seen wearing a scarf with the ruling BJP’s lotus symbol and party colours over his uniform.

The event took place inside Gajraula thana on February 20 and photographs of the cop has now gone viral on the social media.

Amitabh Thakur, former Inspector General (IG) of UP police, has sent a complaint to state Chief Secretary and various senior police officers, including DG, IG Bareilly zone and Pilibhit SP, demanding the SHO’s immediate suspension and initiation of legal action against him.

Thakur, who is currently the national president of a social group ‘Adhikar Sena’, said: “Raghuvanshi’s act was an open violation of a police official’s ‘rule of conduct’. I had served the police for a long time and never came across any personnel displaying the symbol of a political party so publicly. This will create a wrong image of men in uniform in the minds of people and hence, action needs to be taken.”

Taking cognisance, Pilibhit SP, Atul Sharma, has ordered a probe in the matter.

20230228-100204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mock drill in MP govt hospitals to assess Covid preparedness

    Yediyurappa to table Karnataka’s budget on March 8

    Kerala tweaks liquor policy, IT parks allowed to serve liquor

    Austrian OeEB lends to Vishvaraj Environment Group for National Mission for...