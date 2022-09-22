As an apparent punishment for highlighting the issue of substandard food being served to the men in khaki, the police constable who had posted a video in this connection has been transferred to Ghazipur district, which is 600 kilometres away from Firozabad.

Earlier, the 26-year-old constable, Manoj Kumar was sent on a ‘long leave’ after videos of him highlighting his plight outside the Police Lines with tears in his eyes and a plate of food in his hand had gone viral.

He was captured on video saying that policemen were being served substandard food after 12 hours of duty. “Even a dog won’t eat this. How can we work if we do not have anything in our stomachs?” he had stated.

Manoj Kumar, a resident of Aligarh district, said, “There are a total of six members in my family, including two younger brothers and an unmarried sister. My parents are old and undergoing treatment. It will be very difficult for me to take care of them by staying on duty over 600 kilometres away from them. I am the only earning member in my family.”

A friend of Kumar, who is also in the police force, said, “It is disheartening to see that an honest man like him is made to suffer for raising a genuine issue. He comes from a humble background and his two brothers still work as daily wagers. In fact, Manoj worked as a child labourer as well to pursue his education.”

After the video went viral, Firozabad Senior Superintendent of Police issued a roster for circle officers to check the quality of food served in the mess. Similar orders were issued in other districts as well.

