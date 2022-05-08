In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki, a police constable who was rushing an injured man to the hospital, was killed in an accident when his bike hit a stray bull.

The man, who was injured following a brawl at an eatery in Barabanki, also died.

According to reports, two groups of students of a private university got into a fight outside the eatery late Saturday night. It led to a brawl in which Suyash, 25, and Alok, 26, were injured.

Additional Superintendent of Police Poornendu Singh said: “Suyash had a rivalry with a group of students of the university. They got into an altercation at an eatery after the cultural event.

“Suyash and Alok were rushed to a hospital where the former succumbed to his injuries.”

Constables Raj Kumar Pandey and Jayash Ram, who took the injured to the hospital, met with an accident while returning.

Their bike hit the stray bull, the police officer said.

The constables sustained severe injuries and they were rushed to a trauma centre in Lucknow where Raj Kumar Pandey died during treatment, the ASP said.

The police have lodged a case in this matter and initiated a probe.

