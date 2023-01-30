The Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters has directed all non-gazetted policemen not to upload posts on social media, seeking financial assistance.

They have been asked to meet the in charges in the district concerned with an application and follow the procedure.

The decision was taken after a policeman in a western district sought financial help on social media.

The post was removed after senior officials took cognizance of it.

A senior official at the DGP headquarters said that most of the time whenever a cop gets injured or is suffering from some disease, his/her relatives put up posts on social media, seeking financial assistance.

“This practice must be discouraged. Whenever such a situation arises, the cop concerned or his family member must follow a standard procedure. They should contact the departmental head with papers to get aid,” the official added.

The police personnel have also been directed not to post their videos in uniform brandishing their weapons.

The DGP headquarters has recently reissued social media conduct rules which have been in place since 2018 for the police personnel.

