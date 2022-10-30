Four constables of UP Police have been suspended and a station house officer sent to lines for allegedly raiding and ransacking a BJP worker’s house and conspiring to book him in false cases under narcotic and arms laws.

Ramesh Kumar Pandey, the BJP booth in-charge at Keshavpur Anjana village, said a team of Purakalandar police station raided his house, ransacked it, detained him and brought him to the police station at midnight on Diwali eve.

Pandey said that he tried to contact senior BJP leaders but due to the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, he got no response.

He said that he had to pay Rs 40,000 to the policemen to free himself.

According to Pandey, the policemen threatened to send him to jail under false narcotics and Arms Act cases.

He again contacted the BJP leaders after Diwali, after which, the matter was brought to the knowledge of Ayodhya SSP Prashant Varma.

The SSP said, “After I got a written application from the complainant, I got an inquiry conducted, in which, the cops were prima facie found guilty of unlawful activity and action has been taken against them.”

