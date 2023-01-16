INDIA

UP cops face action for torturing minor boy

two constables have been suspended and a police outpost in charge was sent to lines for allegedly torturing a 13-year-old boy here to force him to confess that he has committed theft.

According to reports, Ram Kripal Kewat, a resident of Ganesanpurwa, has lodged a complaint to the office of the SDM stating that his nephew, Jeetu, who is mentally ill, was picked up by policemen of Gudha Kala Chowki on January 8 following a theft at country-made liquor shop and grocery store.

“Police thrashed Jeetu causing a fracture in his hand. When the family reached the outpost and inquired about his whereabouts, the policemen handed Jeetu to them with a plaster in one hand,” he stated in his complaint.

Subsequently, he approached the SDM Naraini.

Acting on the report of the SDM, ASP Lakshmi Niwas Mishra sent the Gudha outpost in charge Ajit Pratap Singh to lines, besides suspended two constables of the outpost Hemant Kumar and Ashish Kumar.

The three will also face a departmental probe.

20230116-083004

