INDIA

UP: Cops prevent man from ending his life, get rewarded

NewsWire
0
0

The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur successfully prevented a 25-year-old man from ending his life by suicide.

Mohd Akram who was about to die by hanging in his home in Lodhipur village, when his relative Mohd Jamshed dialled 112 to inform police that Akram had locked himself in a room and about to die.

A police team rushed to the spot and asked the man to open the door, but he did not respond.

The police team broke open the door and rescued the man just as he was about to hang himself from the ceiling, the officer said.

SSP Saharanpur Vipin Tada said: “The man was upset with some domestic issues. After getting information, a police team quickly reached the spot and saved the man’s life.”

The SSP also honoured the police team members — head constable Praveen Kumar, home guard Intezar Ali and home guard (driver) Vijender Singh — by giving them a cash award of Rs 2,100 and citations.

20221226-145202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    87-yr-old woman raped in Delhi (Ld)

    MLAs poaching case: BJP moves HC for CBI probe

    Accused in Kerala gold smuggling case walks out on bail

    Unidentified person impersonates Vice President; MHA alerted