The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur successfully prevented a 25-year-old man from ending his life by suicide.

Mohd Akram who was about to die by hanging in his home in Lodhipur village, when his relative Mohd Jamshed dialled 112 to inform police that Akram had locked himself in a room and about to die.

A police team rushed to the spot and asked the man to open the door, but he did not respond.

The police team broke open the door and rescued the man just as he was about to hang himself from the ceiling, the officer said.

SSP Saharanpur Vipin Tada said: “The man was upset with some domestic issues. After getting information, a police team quickly reached the spot and saved the man’s life.”

The SSP also honoured the police team members — head constable Praveen Kumar, home guard Intezar Ali and home guard (driver) Vijender Singh — by giving them a cash award of Rs 2,100 and citations.

