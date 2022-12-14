INDIA

A corporator, who was a history-sheeter, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Yadav (32), who is named in more than two dozen cases and was released on bail on December 1.

Police have registered a case against unknown people and have formed a team to hunt down the assailants.

Shubham Dwivedi, circle officer, Badlapur police circle, said, “Yadav had a criminal background and was named in more than 12 cases. He was also a local corporator. He suffered bullet injuries in his head. By the time he was rushed to hospital, he had succumbed to his injuries.”

The incident took place under the Badlapur police station when Yadav and three friends were having tea on Ram Janki temple tri-crossing in Sarokhanpur.

