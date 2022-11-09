INDIALIFESTYLE

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

NewsWire
0
0

A childless couple in Banda recently celebrated the birthday of goat kids with great pomp and show.

The couple, who live in Kanshi Ram colony, invited all their relatives and friends and cut a cake on the occasion. They had also arranged for a DJ.

A video of the party is going viral on social media.

According to reports, one Raja and his wife have remained childless after their wedding. Last year, their pet goat gave birth to two kids and they decided to celebrate their first birthday.

Raja said, “We have treated the animals as our children and we decided to celebrate their birthday with fanfare. We have named the kids Kuber and Laxmi and I take them out for a ride on the rickshaw.”

He said that the guests even brought gifts for the kids on their birthday. “We got blankets and other gifts for them,” he added.

20221109-135603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    82% in rural Bengal frustrated with employment scenario: CPI(M) survey

    Cut-money culture, syndicate racket hindering Bengal’s growth: Modi

    Oomen Chandy leaves for Germany for treatment

    NDRF sends relief material to war-torn Ukraine (Ld)