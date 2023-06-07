INDIA

UP couple get life sentence for killing landlord

A local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district has sentenced a couple to life imprisonment for killing their landlord in 2016.

According to police sources, Sumer Chand, 40, had rented a piece of land free of cost to Teekam Singh and his wife Kamla Devi in 2015 on which the couple built a small house.

A year later, when Chand asked them to vacate his land, they refused and a dispute broke out.

The couple then hatched a conspiracy to eliminate their landlord.

On March 8, 2016, while Chand was alone at his house, Singh and Devi barged in, tied his hands and feet and set him on fire after pouring kerosene over him.

Hearing Chand’s screams, his brother, Ram Ratan, rushed to save him but it was too late.

Chand died before he could be taken to hospital.

An FIR was registered in the matter under relevant sections of the IPC based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother.

Police then arrested the couple and sent them to jail, but Devi was granted bail later.

Police submitted a charge sheet in court in June 2016.

Public prosecutor Sanjeev Chaudhary said: “Additional district judge Nishant Shaivya pronounced life term for the couple… Besides the life sentence, a fine of Rs 1.4 lakhs has also been slapped on the accused.”

