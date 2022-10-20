INDIA

UP: Couple held for dishonouring Tricolour, later released

A couple was arrested for allegedly dishonouring the national flag.

However, they were later released on bail.

The matter came to light after a purported video of the couple using the national flag to cover the roof of the ventilator in their house was uploaded on social media.

Station House officer (SHO) of Kandhla police station, Shyamvir Singh, said, “After receiving information about the viral video, a case was registered against the two accused Satendra Singh, 49, and his wife Kavita Devi, 46, from the Nala village in Shamli under the provisions of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.”

The couple told the police that they were trying to shield themselves from the cold.

“We had no idea that this would take us to jail. Disrespecting the national flag was not our intention,” said Satendra Singh.

