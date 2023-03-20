INDIALIFESTYLE

UP couple held for torturing adopted daughter

A couple has been arrested by local police for allegedly torturing and sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl, who was admitted to the Cantonment Board Hospital with brutality injuries.

A case was lodged against Arun Sinha, a teacher by profession, and his wife Anjana based on the complaint made by Newa police outpost in-charge Preet Pandey for digital rape, assault, and other relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, said officials.

According to police, primary investigations have revealed that the accused couple, originally from Patna, were living in an apartment in Preetam Nagar locality of Prayagraj.

The couple was childless as Anjana faced three miscarriages.

Last year, the couple adopted a 10-year-old girl from an orphanage in Lucknow. However, they soon started torturing her.

The girl was admitted to the hospital with a fracture in her arm.

During the girl’s examination, doctors not only found torture marks on her body but also pieces of wood from her private parts.

The accused has been sent to jail, confirmed SHO Dhoomanganj Rajesh Kumar Maurya.

20230320-085801

