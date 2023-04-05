INDIA

UP court acquits BJP MP in 8-yr-old case

The MP/MLA court in Gorakhpur has acquitted BJP MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal in a case of damage to public property, eight years after the incident took place.

Agarwal, a four-time former MLA from Gorakhpur, is currently a Rajya Sabha MP.

An FIR was lodged against Agarwal by a security guard of DDU Gorakhpur University, alleging that on May 27, 2015, the then MLA had tried to enter the university campus for morning walk.

When the guard denied him entry, Agarwal allegedly broke the lock and asked his aides to thrash the guard, the FIR stated.

Agarwal had been booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (assault or criminal), 447 (criminal trespass) of IPC and also under the Damage to Public Property Act.

Agarwal’s lawyer Madhusudan Tripathi told reporters: “The MP/MLA court judge Namrata Agarwal concluded that the MP was not guilty and freed him from the case.”

The MP said that he had full faith in judiciary as he had also been previously acquitted in two cases registered against him by his political rivals.

